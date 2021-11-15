Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze announced last week that the monthly outdoor warning siren tests performed in the county will be canceled for the winter months.
The tests normally happen at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. However, Cruze said the tests set for Dec. 1, Jan. 5 and Feb. 2 will not happen so as to avoid unnecessary strain and damage to the Outdoor Warning System.
Monthly siren tests will resume on March 2. Winter's extreme weather conditions, including extreme cold, freezing rain/drizzle, ice, and snow, makes testing sirens somewhat risky, Cruze said, as both sirens and internal operating systems can be damaged.
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office will continue using the CodeRED system to make safety alerts and deliver time-sensitive messages, and will activate sirens as determined necessary in emergency weather events. Residents can register for CodeRED notifications through the Sheriff’s Office website at www.co.meeker.mn.us/217/Sheriff and click on the CodeRED logo to register for this free service. Call Meeker County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Johnson at 320-693-5420 for more information or assistance with creating a CodeRED account.