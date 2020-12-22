Meeker Memorial Hospital & Clinics received its first allotment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and began administering the vaccine to frontline health care workers early Tuesday.
Until the vaccine becomes widely available, Meeker Memorial is urging community members to be patient, continue to wear masks, and social distance while initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are distributed.
"We have been working with the South Central Healthcare Coalition and other partners to help ensure that the vaccine gets to those who are in priority populations," said Ann Lien, chief quality officer and incident commander for Meeker Memorial. "The fact is that there are limited doses of the vaccine available during these initial shipments, and it will take time, perhaps months, before it’s readily available to the general public."
Dr. Deb Peterson, chief medical officer, and Dr. Tim Peterson, general surgeon, were among the first to be vaccinated at Meeker Memorial.
“The past months have been challenging here at Meeker Memorial and for our community,” said Dr. Deb Peterson. “The arrival of the vaccine means there is hope for better days ahead.”
Vaccination of other front line health care workers at Meeker Memorial was to continue for the remainder Tuesday, hospital spokesman Marc Vaillancourt said. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses with the second dose administered in 21 days.
“We are confident that the vaccine is safe, as it has been proven to be 95-percent effective in clinical trials.” said Eric Weller, regional healthcare preparedness coordinator for the South Central Healthcare Coalition. “We also know that the arrival of the vaccine does not mean an immediate end to this pandemic. People will still need to wear masks, social distance and seek medical care if they are feeling ill.”
As vaccinations begin locally, Meeker Memorial providers and staff urged people to continue to practice safety to stop the spread, including:
- stay at least 6 feet away from other people if you are in public places
- telework when possible
- avoid close contact with people who are sick.
In addition, people 65 or older or who have certain underlying medical conditions, should stay at home and avoid situations where you could be exposed, including travel.
Details about the further availability of the COVID-19 vaccine will be released when they become available.