A Darwin native is one of three men who will ordained into the priesthood this month by the Catholic Diocese of New Ulm.
Deacon Nathan Hansen, 27, of Darwin will join Deacon Tanner Thooft, 26, and Deacon Joshua Bot, 26, in ordination at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Church of St. Mary in Sleepy Eye.
Hansen is a graduate of Dassel-Cokato High School and University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. He attended St. Paul Seminary from 2018 to the present. Hansen is the son of Dean John and Ruthann Hansen of Dassel. His home parish is Church of St. John in Darwin.
Thooft and Bot both attended Church of St. Edward in Minneota and are graduates of Minneota Public Schools. They also attended University of St. Thomas and St. Paul Seminary.
Bishop Emeritus John M. Levoir will officiate the ordination May 28.