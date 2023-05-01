Voters in the Litchfield School District have a $13.99 million decision to make.

While early voting has been going for more than a month, many district voters will go to the polls Tuesday, May 9, to cast their vote in a referendum that will decide the fate of a bond proposal that would fund a host of health-and-wellness related improvements at the school, including construction of a new eight-lane swimming pool, eight new tennis courts, two new baseball fields and new locker rooms. Also included in the package are office and community space, and other site improvement work.

Tags