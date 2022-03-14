It didn’t take long for a local developer to express interest in city-owned property following the Litchfield City Council’s discussion last month of the potential for turning vacant lots into housing.
Gregg Schilling appeared at the March 7 City Council meeting to ask about acquiring city-owned lots at East Second Street and North Gorman, and East Nelson Street and Meadow Road.
In a letter sent to the City Council, Schilling said he would be interested in constructing an eight-unit apartment building with detached eight-stall garage on the Second-Gorman site. The plan would be similar, he said, to a set of four-plexes he built and manages on South Gorman Avenue.
For the East Nelson-Meadow site, Schilling said he envisions building a slab-on-grade five-plex with attached garages.
During the City Council meeting, Schilling said he receives inquiries every day about rental units available in Litchfield, which motivates him to construct more multi-family housing units.
The City Council discussed during February work session the idea of selling city-owned lots to developers with a focus on creating addition housing.
City Administrator Dave Cziok at the time that there were about 60 single-family residential lots available for sale in the city through private owners, and he asked how selling city-owned lots for single family housing would change or enhance development.
Council member Darlene Kotelnicki, who has encouraged the city to consider selling lots it owns for residential development, said that property owned by the city might be more affordable that what is otherwise available. Council member Ron Dingmann said he thought selling city-owned lots for development could help increase the city’s tax base and ease the housing shortage.
Cziok said during the work session that the East Nelson Street property, if developed, could create drainage issues for properties to the south. Given that, he suggested the city allow development on just two of the three lots, with the third used for drainage.
Some of the vacant lots the city owns also lack infrastructure, connections to sewer and water service. It would be important that developers understand this and not expect the city to provide the infrastructure in addition to tax abatement.
Cziok later suggested the city seek developer proposals, which would be reviewed by the city planner.
In the end, the City Council agreed that developers were aware of lots available within the city, and if interested in one, could contact the city.
Thus, Schilling’s appearance at last week’s City Council meeting.
City Council members spent several minutes discussing the proposals before asking Schilling to return to the next meeting with blueprints and setback information for properties in which he has interest.