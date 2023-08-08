4-H projects and activities feature prominently every year at the Meeker County Fair.

But the spotlight on the organization intensified this past weekend at the fairgrounds in Litchfield. Among the cattle, goat and fowl shows, and the photography, seamstress and science exhibits that are regular 4-H fare, a display created largely by a pair of 4-H alumni captured the essence and evolution of the organization during the past 100 years.

Tags