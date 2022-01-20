A “scary” capital improvement plan created a divided Litchfield City Council that, in the end, delayed approval while asking for more specific prioritization about the $40 million in projects included in it.
With two members absent, the City Council voted 3-2 Tuesday to reject a resolution offered by Mayor Keith Johnson that called for approval of the plan, which has been discussed, debated and altered for more than seven months.
For council members Ron Dingmann, Betty Allen and Darlene Kotelnicki, the plan’s hefty price tag demanded more information.
“It scares me,” Dingmann said of the list of projects, which would have a significant impact on property taxes if implemented on the schedule suggested by the capital improvement plan, or CIP.
He brought up a 10-year analysis prepared for the city by financial adviser Ehlers & Associates that showed city property taxes on a $140,000 home would rise from $701.62 to $1,321.03 over the next decade.
“Maybe this is just me, but I’m looking out for the little guy,” Dingmann said. “There’s a lot of $140,000 homes in this community where people are on a fixed or a limited income.”
Allen agreed.
“It’s very, very aggressive,” she said of the CIP. “And that makes me very, very nervous. I represent people, too, and I’m one of those in the $140,000 (home) range.”
Kotelnicki joined in, saying, “Each time we’ve discussed this, I have commented that I’m very skeptical about it; I just am. The final (point) for me was when we got that sheet that had what happens to our tax impact, and it went straight up. And I called Dave (Cziok, city administrator) and I told him there is no way I want my name attached to a process like that, that will do that to our community.”
While acknowledging the concerns of fellow council members, both the mayor and Eric Mathwig took a different view of what approval of the capital improvement plan meant. The plan, they said, should be viewed as a road map that could be altered as situations change during the 10-year journey it illustrates.
“I’m in favor of the document that’s in front of us, because we’re going to get a chance to go through and itemize each one of these to approve the project,” Mathwig said. “This allows the city to start planning. That doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re going to go ahead with every project that’s on the list, but it allows administration to start the planning process. We can’t sit back here and wait and wait and wait, because everything is going to get more expensive.”
Cziok confirmed that an approval of the plan did not mean approval of all 33 projects on the CIP list.
“You are approving nothing … every one of these projects has to come back to the council. You’re going to have to vet every one of these projects individually as we move forward,” he said.
However, Cziok said, if he knew circumstances would change in the third or fourth year of the CIP, he might move some projects earlier in the plan “because there’s some critical things on the back half of this project (list).”
That explanation, while satisfying Mathwig’s question about the flexibility of the CIP, also seemed to play into a request that Dingmann made about creating two CIP lists — essential and nonessential projects.
“It would be interesting to see how these services are viewed with a separate lens,” Dingmann said.
Perhaps the most controversial of the CIP projects is the wellness/recreation center, which is on the schedule to begin in 2023, at an estimated cost of $15 million. Litchfield is expected to receive a $5 million grant from the state to help pay for the project, part of the bonding bill approved by the Legislature during the 2021 session. Also approved was a referendum for a half-percent local option sales tax, which is projected to pay for about 49 percent of the construction cost.
Even with those financial breaks and incentives, however, building the center would result in $349,123 in annual debt from 2023 to 2031, according to Ehlers’ estimates.
Though he has expressed concern about the cost in the past, Dingmann said, “I am in favor of building a rec center. I am in favor of accepting the $5 million from the state of Minnesota. And I’m also in favor of creating the half-percent sales tax, of which we are going to generate about 45 percent of it from outside of the city of Litchfield.”
Still, he said, a two-list capital improvement plan seemed prudent.
If that was the route the council wanted to go, Cziok said, staff could create two lists, but he preferred “critical” and “other needs.”
“Pulling out those non-critical services and seeing what the resulting (tax impact) graph looks like for the council may really be beneficial,” he said. “Even if we’re supportive of wellness and rec moving forward, showing what’s critical services and what’s not critical services, I think might help inform the council.”
Johnson continued his push for approval of the capital improvement plan as presented at Tuesday’s meeting, saying that delaying its approval “puts us back another three, four, five, six months.”
“We’ve got a basis right here to follow,” he said. “And it’s got some guts to it, and it’s got some validity to it. I think we should stick with it. I don’t see how we’re going to change it to make it any better. I just don’t see it.”
Kotelnicki reiterated that she was uncomfortable with the cost of projects on the list and their impact on taxpayers, especially without knowing more specifics on some of them. She said there remain unresolved costs from the U.S. Highway 12/Sibley Avenue reconstruction during the summer of 2020. She also mentioned the wastewater system upgrades that will be necessary in the near future, due to high-volume use by a couple of the city’s industrial customers.
“We’ve got some big numbers there,” Kotelnicki said. “That’s scary. I just would rather be cautious.”
Cziok later responded to that, saying that the CIP was designed to give a 10,000-foot view on spending.
“What I’m hearing from several members of you tonight is that you’re not comfortable with that 10,000-foot view right now,” Cziok said. “I mean, we’ll evaluate these projects individually as we go. But we need a capital improvement plan that provides the view that you expect to see. We want that. We want to provide you that view. And that’s what I’m hearing right now, which makes me real concerned about moving forward with a project or a plan that doesn’t provide the view that you’re looking for.”
The discussion, which had gone for about a half-hour at that point, continued for another 10 minutes before Johnson’s resolution finally came to a vote and was rejected on the 3-2 vote.
The council then turned to a resolution to have the administration create two CIP lists – essential and nonessential – which will be ready to review at the next council meeting. Cziok, however, said that the review and any action likely will take more than one meeting.
“We’re going to give you essential and nonessential, and then you guys are going to have to dig in and provide a little bit more direction on the nonessential stuff.”
With that explanation, the motion found unanimous approval of those councilors at the meeting.