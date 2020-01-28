Marriage took a statistical hit in Meeker County last year.
According to the annual vital statistics report compiled by county Treasurer Sharon Euerle’s office, the number of divorces were near an all-time high, while marriages license applications were at their lowest in at least a decade in 2019.
The Treasurer’s Office recorded 80 divorces in 2019, up 26 from the previous year’s 54 divorces. In fact, the number of divorces was at least 15 more than any year since 2011, when there were 65 divorces. There were 85 divorces in 2010.
Meanwhile, there were 101 marriage license applications in 2019. There were 105 marriage license applications in 2018, the second-fewest since 2010. Just two years ago, in 2017 the county saw a decade-high 140 marriage license applications.
The Treasurer’s Office vital statistics report provides no insight on why numbers have gone up and down through the years, only that they have.
The report also provides number of births and deaths of Meeker County residents, both inside and outside the county, as well as the births and deaths of non-residents inside the county.
Births to Meeker County mothers that occurred in the county number 87 in 2019. That was 11 fewer than 2018, but 11 more than 2017.
Meanwhile, births to Meeker County mothers that occurred outside the county were 131, which was fourth-most in the past decade. 2010 saw the most births to county mothers occurring outside the county with 154, while 2017 saw the fewest at 106.