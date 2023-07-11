Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set a meeting for July 17 to discuss options to replace water control structure on Powers Lake in Meeker County.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Darwin City Hall, 305 Curran St. E., and is intended to gather public input to help guide Meeker County and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wildlife managers as they explore alternatives to replace the water control structure at the outlet of the lake.
Powers Lake is a 402-acre shallow lake in Meeker County located north of the town of Darwin. The outlet structure on Powers Lake was installed in the 1960s to maintain water levels. That structure is in disrepair and replacement is required.
In a news release, the DNR said it hoped to work with Meeker County and area residents to construct a new water control structure at the outlet of Powers Lake to improve lake habitat and water quality. The public meeting is the first step toward developing a plan.
For more information, contact Cory Netland, area wildlife supervisor, at 320-347-7632 or by email at Cory.Netland@state.mn.us. Questions can also be directed to Josh Kavanagh, DNR shallow lakes specialist by phone at 320-347-7634 or by email at Joshua.Kavanagh@state.mn.us.
Mail correspondence can be sent to New London DNR Wildlife Office, 398 Sibley Park Road NE, New London, MN 56273.