Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set a meeting for July 17 to discuss options to replace water control structure on Powers Lake in Meeker County.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Darwin City Hall, 305 Curran St. E., and is intended to gather public input to help guide Meeker County and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wildlife managers as they explore alternatives to replace the water control structure at the outlet of the lake.

