A full-length documentary featuring artist and Litchfield native Dana Sikkila will premiere at the Twin Cities Film Festival Saturday.
“Project Bike, The Final Stretch” tells the story of Sikkila's struggling past and how those experiences shaped her creative motivation, emphasizing how the arts can transform our lives. Sikkila shares how growing up and experiencing anxiety and depression, led to troubling times in her 20s, which landed her in jail and detox centers several times.
Through rebirth, Sikkila was able to turn her life around and started believing she had the power to make change, which then developed into Project Bike.
Over five years, during the summers of 2015-2019, Project Bike traveled Minnesota, biking and camping from one end of the state to the other. Sikkila interviewed visual artists in their studios and homes about the pains and profits of being a working creative. Along with her traveling gear, Sikkila collects multiple works of art from each artist, developing Minnesota's only statewide arts exhibition curated by the bicycle.
Sikkila, a 2004 Litchfield High School graduate, covered more than 3,200 miles with her bike, trailer and film crew, connecting with Minnesota artists living in communities ranging from the rural to large cities, learning what motivates her fellow Minnesotans to create art.
“Project Bike, The Final Stretch” shares Minnesota artist's stories and gives its viewers an inside look on how these artists create, think, and live. One of the artists Sikkila visited in her travels — during her summer of 2017 tour — was Gerry Kulzer of Litchfield, who also happened to be her high school art teacher.
Project Bike's mission, Sikkila said, is to showcase that "art and artists are truly part of our chemistry as individuals, as communities, and as a state."