Reconstruction of U.S. Highway 12 through downtown Litchfield continues ahead of schedule.
Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that the project is six weeks ahead of the original schedule and expected conclusion is Sept. 19.
Work last week included finishing storm sewer and other underground items on the east side of the work area.
The Landwehr construction crew was also finishing grading and preparing the foundation of the road from Fourth Street North to the intersection of Highway12/Minnesota Highway 12. Sidewalks along both the east and west side of North Sibley Avenue/Highway 12 have been removed and are being rebuilt.
Concrete paving was expected to begin early this week, with work alternating between sidewalk and road.
Installation of new lights will begin the week of June 22.