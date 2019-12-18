Efforts to revive Litchfield's main street will get a boost early next year when Litchfield Downtown Council partners with Minnesota Main Street Program to perform an assessment of the city's downtown area.
The collaboration, announced during the Litchfield Downtown Council's gala Saturday, will see Main Street representatives visit Litchfield to meet with the local steering committee, conduct interviews and focus groups, and engage the community in dialogue about the future of Litchfield's downtown.
A report with guided implementation steps will be issued after the assessment is completed.
The assessment will be funded through a grant from the Blandin Foundation. In the fall of 2016, a cohort from Litchfield attended the Blandin leadership training. The future of downtown was discussed. Members of LDC Inc. applied for a grant to cover the expenses of the downtown assessment.
Litchfield Downtown Council formed in 2018 and has met regularly throughout 2019. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to provide the residents of the Litchfield area with a successful downtown business environment, give back to the community through organizing downtown events, preserve and protect our historic downtown, and make available networking opportunities for its members.
The organization has also been designated as a Minnesota Main Street Program network community. The Main Street program has a four-point approach to revitalizing our nation's downtowns — organization, promotion, design, and economic vitality.
The LDC board of directors has identified "sense of community" partners — groups and organizations that are important to maintain and grow the social capital of Litchfield. Board members include: Betty Allen, president; Darlene Kotelnicki, secretary: Deanna Lease, treasurer; Larry Ackerman; Connie Lies; Garmon Tipka; Carl St. Pierre; Corinna McQuiston; and Kevin Hovey. Memberships can be a business or community, please call 320-221-5781 for information.