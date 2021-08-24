The cows of Downtown Cowtown are headed for the last roundup.
The molded fiberglass cows have been “pastured” throughout downtown Litchfield since late June, when they were positioned in front of various businesses and other locations by city and First District Association employees as part of a celebration of the dairy cooperative’s 100th anniversary.
But on Thursday, a city crew and FDA employees will corral the herd in Central Park, where each of the 18 cows will be auctioned off.
“This is so exciting for our community,” said Darlene Kotelnicki, a City Council member and member of Litchfield Downtown Council, who worked with First District’s Troy Gassman to coordinate the project.
First District Association was founded in 1921 and looked at a variety of ways to celebrate its centennial year in 2021. Downtown Cowtown was one of those ideas.
But beyond celebrating the dairy cooperative, Downtown Cowtown became a way to help nonprofit organizations in the community.
The fiberglass cows were paid for by contractors who worked on an expansion of the FDA plant, which is expected to increase the plant’s milk processing capacity from 5.8 million pounds to 7.5 million pounds per day. When they arrived in Litchfield earlier this year — after a weeks-long delay due to the Suez Canal being blocked in March — the cows were distributed to service organizations and nonprofits, whose members gave each cow its own unique look with paint jobs representative of the organization. Once decorated, they were placed at 16 locations in or near the downtown business district.
The life-sized cows and calves — eight adults and 10 calves — have been a popular attraction throughout the summer, especially in the early weeks after they were placed, with many people posting selfies of them with their favorite cow to social media.
Now, the cows will go up for auction, which will be preceded by a “parade of cows” from 1-4:30 p.m. Thursday in Central Park. Litchfield Downtown Council will serve complimentary lemonade during the viewing. The auction will begin at 4:30 p.m. with auctioneers from Steffes Group running the sale.
Proceeds from the sale of each cow will go to the nonprofit group associated with that cow.
The Downtown Cowtown auction will be part of other “Thriving Thursdays” events, including live music by Sara Dollerschell and her daughters from 4-5:30 p.m. That will be followed by the band Flannel Flag at 6:30 p.m. In addition, Thrivent Financial will be selling hot dogs in the park.
Where will the cows be located after the auction? That will be up to the individuals or businesses who purchase them.