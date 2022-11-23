Litchfield’s downtown received its annual holiday dress up last week as city crews worked through challenging conditions of snow and cold to hang garland and lights.
The holiday decorations tradition, which began more than 80 years ago, saw a large crew of city employees bustling about like elves in Santa’s workshop with a Christmas Eve deadline approaching. Public utilities and public works employees spent several hours Nov. 16 and 17 stringing garland across Sibley Avenue and part of East Highway 12.