It’s been a while since Litchfield played host to a section playoff game. But the Dragons had their opportunity Tuesday night.
Litchfield opened the Section 2AAA playoffs at home against Holy Family Catholic Tuesday after this edition of the Independent Review went to press. To read about the game, go online to www.independentreview.net.
The Dragons earned that home game — and another, if they won Tuesday — with an impressive season-ending run, concluding with an offensive explosion against New London-Spicer Oct. 15.
The Dragons’ 53-35 win over New London-Spicer was their fourth win in their final five regular-season games — after opening the season 0-3.
Litchfield scored 32 unanswered points between the second and third quarter against NL-S to put the game away. The Dragons racked up 531 yards of total offense, while allowing 362. Quarterback Ben Alsleben completed seven of his 14 passes for 218 yards and added three touchdowns. Alsleben was also the leading rusher for the Dragons, carrying the ball 18 times for 118 yards and a touchdown.
The No. 2 seed in the section ensured the Dragons of two home playoff games, if they won the playoff opener Tuesday. Litchfield defeated Holy Family 40-14 in week five of the regular season. Holy Family has just one victory on the season, which came in the final week against winless Watertown-Mayer.
A victory over Holy Family would put the Dragons in line to face the winner of Dassel-Cokato and Rockford on Saturday, Oct. 26. Litchfield beat Dassel-Cokato in the final seconds of their regular season meeting at Dassel-Cokato in week six.
Litchfield 53, New London-Spicer 35 (Oct. 16)
Litchfield ….. 14 12 20 7 — 53
New London-Spicer … 14 0 0 21 — 35
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
L – Ben Alsleben 13 run (Sergio Martinez kick)
N – Jack Novak 2 run (Griffin Duininck kick)
L – Patrick Benson 22 run (Martinez kick)
N – Mason Toutges 1 run (Duininck kick)
Second Quarter
L – Tyson Michels 13 pass from Alsleben (kick failed)
L – Drew Kotzer 2 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
L – Bennett Lecher 4 run (kick failed)
L – Logan Graphenteen 69 pass from Alsleben (Kotzer pass from Alsleben)
L – Lecher 74 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
N – Toutges pass from Kyle Doty (Duininck kick)
N – Robet Holmquist 4 run (Duininck kick from Doty)
L – Graphenteen 50 pass from Alsleben (Martinez kick)
N – Jacob Holmen 26 pass from Doty (pass failed)
Team stats
Rushing — Litch: 40-313; New London-Spicer 41-194
Passing yards — Litch: 7/14-218; New London-Spicer: 9/17-168
Total offense — Litch: 531; New London-Spicer: 362
Individual stats
Passing: Alsleben 7-14-218-3-0
Rushing: Benson 7-52, Kotzer 7-38, Alsleben 18-118, Lecher 6-108, Martinez 2-(-3)
Receiving: Michels 2-53, Graphenteen 4-158, Kotzer 1-5
Interception: N/A
Fumble recovery: N/A