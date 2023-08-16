Danielle Getzkow’s journey through drug court has been a transformative experience, shaping her into a resilient individual who has found new purpose and direction.
“Before, I didn’t do anything, you know?” Getzkow said Thursday. “So now that I’ve finished drug court, I help take care of my mom. And I work at McDonald’s.”
Getzkow’s journey was celebrated during a drug court graduation ceremony — recognizing her 775-plus days of sobriety — Thursday at Meeker County Courthouse in Litchfield.
Getzkow began the program Feb. 27, 2019, following a lengthy struggle with chemical use, which she said began when she was 10 years old. She used a variety of drugs, including alcohol, methamphetamines, prescription pills and heroin. She also racked up three felony convictions, one that led to a prison sentence, a gross misdemeanor and two misdemeanor offenses.
Fast forward to today where Getzkow faces her struggles sober. She has established permanent housing, full-time employment and is in a committed, healthy relationship. She paid more than $1,500 in past restitution, fines and fees. She’s active in the recovery community, helping with sober events and supporting others in their recovery journey.
Despite the challenges, she has embraced the program’s structure and rules, recognizing their role in her personal growth.
“It’s scary getting into it,” Getzkow said of the drug court program. “Because there’s like a lot of rules, but it pays off in the end, you know, because they’re just trying to put you on track to be a better person.”
Drug court is an intensive five-phase program for those suffering with addiction, according to Karon White, treatment court coordinator in the Eighth Judicial District.
“We work with high-risk offenders, people that have been in your criminal justice system for a long time,” White said, “And we can bring them in and we’re a very team-oriented approach program in that we have a judge, defense attorney, prosecutor, treatment plans, probation and myself. Any of those services that those individuals may need to kind of work together to help them, what I call my acronym is NORP, normal, ordinary, responsible people. But our goal isn’t just to be sober. Our goal is to live a lifestyle of recovery.”
Drug court participants are required to complete a 50-hour volunteer project. More than $35,000 in volunteer hours have been completed by the graduates, according to statistics provided by the court. After completing their mandatory 50 hours many graduates continued to contribute volunteer hours. In addition, there have been five active chip cases positively impacted by one of the parents participating in the drug court program.
The Eighth Judicial District Treatment program has seen 65 graduate during its nine years of operation, with 70% of those graduates avoiding new criminal activity and 63 percent avoiding relapses. That’s a significant level of success, given that the National Institute of Drug Abuse and Psychology Today report that between 40% and 60% of the chemically dependent relapse within the first year of treatment.
While navigating the complexities of her journey, Getzkow said, she discovered newfound joys, including hobbies like diamond painting and exploring local fairs and flea markets. She actively engages with her community by hosting events.
“We have an event or meeting at our house for ladies on Thursday morning,” she explained.
Reflecting on the support network within drug court, Getzkow emphasized the impact of counseling and guidance.
“As you come out, and you’re in like a transformation house, or you know, that middle intensity, and then they have somebody in outpatient, so it’s always like somebody walking you through, step by step on rehabilitating you or rehumanizing you basically,” she said.
Getzkow’s dedication extends beyond her personal journey, as she provides support to fellow participants.
“I’d give rides to some of the girls I lived with while I was in the program, because we had to go to meetings over at the church,” she said. “And I’d talk to them when they were struggling.”
In the face of adversity, Getzkowy remains resilient.
“I had that moment where it’s like, ‘It’s my choice to keep doing this, where nobody can make you do this,’” she said. “It’s your choice ultimately. And whether you want this life or your old life.”
Getzkow also acknowledges the weight of setbacks. She acknowledged a relapse after her father’s passing.
“When I finally came to them with the relapse, they’re like, ‘What are you going to do further from this day forward? To not just say everything and to cover it up?’” she said.
Through it all, Getzkow’s commitment to self-improvement and community support remains steadfast.