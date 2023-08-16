Getzkow and partner

Danielle Getzkow hugs her partner, Carlos Garza, after her graduation from drug court. She is relieved to finally be finished with the program and getting her life on track.

 STAFF PHOTO BY KENDALL LARSON

Danielle Getzkow’s journey through drug court has been a transformative experience, shaping her into a resilient individual who has found new purpose and direction.

“Before, I didn’t do anything, you know?” Getzkow said Thursday. “So now that I’ve finished drug court, I help take care of my mom. And I work at McDonald’s.”

