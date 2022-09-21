Election Day might be several weeks away, but early voting begins Friday throughout Minnesota.
Meeker County residents can vote from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Meeker County Auditor’s Office, 325 Sibley Ave. N., in Litchfield. The early voting location will remain open until Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In addition, the early voting polling place must be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Saturday before Election Day, and the day before the election from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
No matter when voters head to the polls, they will be presented with a ballot full of decisions. Litchfield residents will have the following local races, depending on their residence, to consider:
• U.S. Representative District 7
• State Senator District 16
• State Representative District 16A
• County Commissioner District 1
• Soil and Water Supervisor District 3
• Soil and Water Supervisor District 5
• Litchfield City Council Ward 1
• Litchfield City Council Ward 3
• Litchfield City Council Ward 5
• School Board (elect three)
The following state races are also on the ballot:
• Governor and Lieutenant Governor
• Associate Justice — Supreme Court 3
• Associate Justice — Supreme Court 6
Voters also will be asked to select from a number of Court of Appeals and Eighth District judge candidates.
Residents in other areas of Meeker County will see some of the above races, in addition to other city, county and school district races that pertain to their geographic location, A complete list of races and candidates can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/
In addition to state, county, city and school district races, Litchfield voters will be asked to consider to questions, one a local option sales tax and the other a Litchfield Public Schools bond. Both questions are connected to the proposed Litchfield Area Recreation Center. The local option sales tax question, if approved, would create a one-half of 1 percent sales tax, revenue from which would be used to pay for construction of the city’s portion of the LARC. The school district bond question, if approved, would finance the swimming pool, locker room and other “school” portions of the LARC.
MINNESOTA MAKES IT EASY TO REGISTER
Minnesota residents must register to vote if they have never voted before, have not voted in the past four years, have moved since last voting, or if they have changed their name since last voting. Residents can confirm their voting status at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/VoterStatus.aspx.
Residents can register to vote in person or by mail at the Meeker County Auditor’s Office. Applications can also be picked up at city halls, post offices and school district offices. To have a voter registration application mailed, call the Auditor’s Office at 320-693-5212.
Voters hoping to cast their ballot early by mail will want to be certain to do so early enough to leave sufficient time for their ballot to arrive by mail and be counted by election day. Ballots received after Nov. 8 will not be counted.
To request a ballot be sent in the mail, voters must complete an absentee ballot application and send it to the Meeker County Auditor’s Office. An application can be found at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at tinyurl.com/y82vzlcn. A special application for active duty military personnel can also be found there.
Meeker County has 10 mail ballot precincts:
Registered voters in these precincts will receive a ballot by mail. Residents of these districts who would like to register can call the Meeker County Auditor’s Office at 320-693-5212, register online at www.mnvotes.org, or request registration materials by mail or in person from Meeker County Auditor’s Office, 325 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield, MN 55355.