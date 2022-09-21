Ballot
Election Day might be several weeks away, but early voting begins Friday throughout Minnesota.

Meeker County residents can vote from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Meeker County Auditor’s Office, 325 Sibley Ave. N., in Litchfield. The early voting location will remain open until Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In addition, the early voting polling place must be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Saturday before Election Day, and the day before the election from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

