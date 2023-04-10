Winter’s remnants forced a change in location for Litchfield’s annual Easter egg hunt. But it didn’t little to dampen anyone’s enthusiasm for the event.
Hundreds of children and their parents gathered Saturday morning at Litchfield Civic Arena for the hunt, which saw the youngsters scramble around the arena’s hockey surface to gather plastic, candy-filled eggs of multiple colors.
Some of the eggs also held prizes — 10 coupons for bicycles, in addition to other smaller prizes.
Litchfield Downtown Council organized the Easter egg hunt, as it has for the past few years. Usually the eggs are spread throughout Central Park, but winter’s refusal to let go of its snowy grip on the park prompted organizers to decide early in the week to move the hunt indoors to the Civic Arena.
Downtown Council member Darlene Kotelnicki admitted there was some initial uncertainty about the move as she and others wondered how they might pull off the event indoors. But a visit to the facility and a look at the hockey floor gave them a plan: the five face-off circles would serve as separate “hunt areas” for the five age groups to whom the hunt was open.
In addition to the Easter egg hunt, which was sponsored by the Litchfield Downtown Council, Litchfield Baseball Association and Songs of Summer Festival, the Greater Litchfield Opera House Association set up activity stations around the edges of the rink and in the Civic Arena dining area where kids could color, do crafts and even decorate their own Easter-themed sugar cookies.