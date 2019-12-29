Excuses, excuses. We all make them when it comes to eating healthy. But when you think about it, there’s really no reason to scarf down all that “bad-for-you” food. Don’t let excuses get in the way of eating healthy. Check out these tips about breaking out of the scarfing cycle:
1. It’s a holiday, or the weekend or date night. Life has lots of special occasions (and weekends). Indulging a little on holidays won’t hurt, but you can plan ahead for special meals that are healthy, too. For example, hack your holiday cookies by using oatmeal, fruits and nuts as main ingredients.
2. I’m down in the dumps or stressed to the max. You blew a work deadline, had a flat tire or left your wallet at the grocery store. “Comfort food” is calling you. Bigger stresses, such as unemployment or caring for a sick relative, can also cause you to overeat even when you’re not hungry. Try taking a brisk walk and reaching for a healthy snack.
3. I already blew it with that cookie. Nobody’s perfect. Focus on what you can do next, not on what you did last. You can also try planning ahead to eat well on the run. Hint: Portable snacks such as fruit, nuts and popcorn can save you from the vending machine.
4. Someone brought donuts (or cake or pizza) to the office. It’s OK to pass on the freebies. Keep some healthy snacks handy to curb the cravings. If you do indulge, find a way to get in some extra physical activity at work.
5. I don’t have time to eat healthy. You can cut up a carrot and slice some strawberries in the time it takes to call the pizza place and find that coupon. Salad is a great make-ahead meal, and the possibilities are endless.
6. It’s hard to find healthier choices when eating out. Restaurants are changing. Healthier options are everywhere if you know what to look for. Look up menus online ahead of time, and don’t be afraid to ask about substitutions. If you’re tempted to overeat, skip the buffet. Try sharing portions or saving half for later.
7. I’ll start being healthy tomorrow, next month or after the holidays. Why wait? Start now and you’ll see the benefits sooner. Take small steps to build lasting healthier habits. You’ll be amazed at what you can do one bite at a time.
