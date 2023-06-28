Calling it a career

Carlton Urdahl received a T-shirt as a retirement gift. It contains a message about what his teaching colleagues thought about him and his 60-year teaching career. The message “I.M.” followed by a mathematical equation that roughly translates to “better than average” is accompanied by his teaching career term, 1963-2003.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

Carlton Urdahl decided in fourth grade that he wanted to a teacher.

There was something about helping younger classmates in the District 68 one-room schoolhouse about a mile south of his family’s farm in rural Litchfield that gave him great joy.

