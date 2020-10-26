In Bob Tanner's way of thinking, there's nothing like the image of a kid on a bicycle.
"Every kid should have a bike, right?" Tanner said recently. "It's important."
That's more than just a quaint sales slogan for the man who owns Bikes by Bob, a bicycle sales and repair shop on U.S. Highway 12 East in Litchfield. It's a philosophy Tanner lives, and one he validated earlier this month by donating 41 bikes to the Allina Health collection for the Free Bikes 4 Kidz program.
It's the second year Tanner has participated in the program by donating bikes through Allina Clinic St. Michael. And it's a local effort that all started with a conversation between Tanner and Litchfield resident Don Shequen.
Allina Health has partnered with Free Bikes 4 Kids, or FB4K, a nonprofit program founded in 2008, for about a decade, with many of its 42 clinics throughout the metro area doing a bike collection on the first Saturday of October each year. The collection takes bicycles of all models and state of repair, with volunteers refurbishing each bike to like-new condition before donating it back to a child.
Cindy Welker, a Litchfield resident and Shequen's daughter, is the clinic manager at the Allina Health St. Michael Clinic. After learning about the Free Bikes 4 Kidz program from his daughter, Shequen talked to Tanner about possibly donating some bikes for the cause.
"My dad gets the credit," Welker said. "He's retired, he likes to help out. He connected with Bob a couple years ago, and Bob said, 'I've got some bikes I could donate.'"
Shequen used a pickup and trailer to collect the bikes from Bikes by Bob, which were then stored at the Welker home for a while before being loaded again and transported to St. Michael for the collection day.
This year's Allina collection effort — which included about 650 volunteers — brought in just over 7,000 bicycles. The St. Michael clinic saw 176 collected, with 41 of those coming from Bikes by Bob.
"What's really kind of cool about this program is that Allina can collect all these bikes and help make it possible that kids that are in need have an opportunity to have a bike," Welker said. "When times are tough, like now, that's not always a possibility for every kid."
Most of the bikes collected require some sort of refurbishing, Welker said, although some new bikes are donated. Some bikes can't be restored to safe, usable condition, so they become "parts bikes" for repairs, or their components are recycled.
Tanner said he donates only bicycles in usable condition, bikes that he's saved throughout the year as he takes them in trade or receives as donations.
"This is not the only place I give bikes to," Tanner said. "But we send quite a few in for them. No matter where they go, I try not to send any that need repairs. I don't want to send in stuff that's going to cost them money to repair and give away."
Along with the 41 bicycles donated this year — which brings his two-year total to nearly 80 for Free Bikes 4 Kidz — Tanner went a step further, donating three dozen bike helmets.
The helmets were part of a purchase this summer of 150 helmets from a liquidator, Tanner said. When he saw them come available, he thought they would be good to donate to a worthy cause.
"It was a lot of nice helmets; that worked out well," Tanner said."And they're good quality. If you're going to give something away, don't give the cheapest, give good quality."
He and Shequen already are looking forward to next year.
"I just encourage people to (donate) if they can, if they have a bike they're not using," Tanner said. "If we could fill up five trailers next year, that would be great, instead of just one.
"There's more kids in the Cities than we have bikes for them," Tanner added. "So we'll just keep giving to them."