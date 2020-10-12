More public buildings that have been closed since the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic could be opening soon in Litchfield.
City Administrator David Cziok told the City Council at its Oct. 5 meeting that both the G.A.R. Hall staff and the racquetball group at Litchfield Golf Club have submitted COVID-19 preparedness plans to him. Both facilities plan to reopen before the end of October, he said.
Mayor Keith Johnson asked whether the racquetball group had consulted Litchfield Golf Club Inc., which manages the clubhouse where the racquetball courts are located.
“My responsibility (is) in reviewing COVID requirements,” Cziok said. “I assume they will talk to Golf Club Inc.”
As others plan to open, however, Cziok told the City Council that it should not be “surprised when the doors here at City Hall are locked” because staffing has been affected by COVID-19.
“We continue to see impacts citywide and at City Hall,” Cziok said, explaining that child care and other aspects of life affect city staff members. “We want to make sure we’re allowing staff the opportunity to go home and take care of their family as well.”
As he and the administrative team considers those impacts, Cziok said, they have begun to look across the city organization to see “who we can steal to help us here at City Hall.” But moving staff members from another department to assist during City Hall personnel shortages impacts those other departments too.
And as fall arrives, with the first snowfall not far away, the administration must also consider the impact COVID-19 might have on the city’s normally efficient and effective street maintenance.
“The snowplowing effort ... if we’re full staff, should be business as usual,” Cziok said. “In a scenario when members are home sick or taking care of family, when we start to see (COVID-19 infection) cases like we have in the county ... there is the potential the snowplowing routine will take longer than the public is used to.”
Cziok assured the City Council that when faced with personnel shortages and service delays, “our first responsibility (is) to communicated that to the council.”