First District Association celebrated the highly anticipated grand opening of its Fieldgate Cheese Store in Litchfield Thursday. The event marked the return of the beloved brand and its nostalgic flavors, bringing joy to residents and dairy enthusiasts alike.
The decision to reopen Fieldgate Cheese Store was driven by a strong desire to satisfy the community’s yearning for their favorite cheese, according to Bob Huffman, FDA’s president and chief executive officer. After a temporary hiatus, First District Dairy recognized the importance of reopening the store, which symbolizes the quality of their products and holds a special place in the hearts of customers worldwide, Huffman said.
“We surveyed and talked to the community, and they were like ‘Yeah, I miss that,’” Huffman said. “Local businesses continue to receive calls every week from people asking where they can find Fieldgate Cheese.”
The reopening of the store aligns with First District Dairy’s strategic shift in focus, placing dairy products at the forefront and celebrating the cooperative’s rich history and founding values. The store will offer an array of locally produced goods, ensuring customers can savor the flavors and freshness that have become synonymous with First District Dairy.
“The idea was to create an environment where you could stop into our store and you can get the basic needs and good quality at the fairest price that we could possibly get,” Huffman said. “We took a lot of pride because if you look at our products, you’re going to find that, especially on the dairy side, everything comes from the majority of our farmer owners.”
While financial viability remains crucial, the cooperative’s leadership acknowledges the challenging market conditions faced by dairy farmers. To strike a balance between offering premium products and maintaining affordability, First District has implemented cost-cutting measures to ensure fair prices for both customers and their dedicated workforce.
“Money is important. We need to keep the lights on,” Huffman said. “However, our loyalty lies with our farmer owners and their commitment to promoting dairy and nutrition.”
The opening of the Fieldgate Cheese store not only brings the iconic brand back to Litchfield but also a sense of nostalgia and anticipation. Residents who grew up with Fieldgate Cheese awaited the opportunity to relive their memories and indulge in the flavors that have become synonymous with the brand.
“Fieldgate was in our home growing up and pizzas,” said Josh Barka, chairman of First District’s board of directors. “It was almost like the ice cream truck for us, except we got to eat milk and pizzas when we came to town to get supplies.”
Another nostalgic tradition will happen this week with the return of Cheeseburger Days. Fieldgate will host the event at the store from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday with proceeds going to Meeker County Dairy Association, and the Litchfield FFA Chapter.
Fieldgate store hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.
“Cheese is back,” Barka remarked.