First District Association celebrated the highly anticipated grand opening of its Fieldgate Cheese Store in Litchfield Thursday. The event marked the return of the beloved brand and its nostalgic flavors, bringing joy to residents and dairy enthusiasts alike.

The decision to reopen Fieldgate Cheese Store was driven by a strong desire to satisfy the community’s yearning for their favorite cheese, according to Bob Huffman, FDA’s president and chief executive officer. After a temporary hiatus, First District Dairy recognized the importance of reopening the store, which symbolizes the quality of their products and holds a special place in the hearts of customers worldwide, Huffman said.

