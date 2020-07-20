If you’ve ever thought about running for office, now’s your chance.
Filing for city council and school board seats opens Tuesday, July 28, and runs through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Litchfield will have three city council seats on the ballot when voters head to the polls Nov. 3. The city charter does not require a primary for its council seats, so depending on interest, several candidates could vie for each seat in the general election.
On the ballot will be the at-large, Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 4 seats.
Ron Dingmann currently holds the at-large seat, which he has occupied since being elected in 2008. Dingmann challenged incumbent Keith Johnson for mayor in 2018.
Darlene Kotelnicki is the incumbent in Ward 2, which she has served since 2006. She also challenged Johnson for mayor in the three-way race in 2018.
Vern Loch Jr. hold the Ward 4 seat currently. He was first elected to the City Council in 2008 and reelected twice since then, running unopposed.
Three Litchfield School Board seats also will be on the ballot when voters head to the polls in November. The seats currently are held by David Huhner, Chase Groskreutz and Julie Pennertz.
School Board representatives all are elected at-large, with the top three vote-getters taking office.
People interested in running for a school board seat can pick up an Affadavit of Candidacy from the district office at 307 E. Sixth St. There is a $2 filing fee, and the affidavit must be notarized.
City Council candidates can file for election at City Hall, 126 N. Marshall Ave.