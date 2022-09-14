The Forest City Stockade draws thousands of visitors from around the area every August to walk through, observe and participate in reenactment of Minnesota pioneer life of the 1860s.
Sometime next year, the site could have an even larger audience in the scenes of a movie adaptation of a novel written by local author and state Rep. Dean Urdahl.
That’s because, beyond being a popular attraction as part of the Forest City Stockade Rendezvous the third weekend of August, it also works well as a movie set, according to Christopher Forbes, who is directing the film version of “Uprising,” the story of the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.
Forbes, who has directed more than 40 movies, said he was impressed by what he first heard from Urdahl about the Forest City Stockade, and even more certain that he wanted to use it as a location for shooting parts of the film when he visited in person.
“(Urdahl) sent a number of photographs and whatnot, and I thought this place is wonderful,” Forbes said. “We came up and scouted two months ago. We looked around here and said, ‘yeah, let’s make this work.’
“This is a set. This is — I don’t mean just the stockade itself, but the whole village — is very well prepared interior and exterior,” Forbes added. “I couldn’t ask for better. I couldn’t build it better.”
Shooting on location in Minnesota, in the area where the conflict began, also means using local talent as actors in the film, which Forbes acknowledges is “low budget.”
On Sunday, about 20 people from throughout the area, some of them Civil War re-enactors, some simply local community theater actors, spent several hours working on scenes for the movie. Later this month, it will get even busier at the stockade and for local actors, with filming planned Sept. 19-28 for scenes that will involve upward of 100 actors, most of whom were recruited through a general call through social media and contacts from Urdahl.
The stockade was built in 1976 as a replica of one built by early Meeker County settlers as defense against attack from Dakota warriors in 1862.
In addition to the Forest City Stockade, Forbes and his cameraman Will Adams, who also will act in the movie, are shooting on location near Flandreau, South Dakota, as well as in Georgia.
“Typically, we haven’t done this in a while,” Forbes said of the on-location shooting. “Minnesota is kind of remote, and we had to make sure everything was going to be right before I brought more folks up. I’m not bringing that many people up, because we have the resources to shoot here. By that I mean people. (Urdahl) has done a lot of work, and he’s found a lot of good people.”
For Urdahl, seeing the movie come finally together is gratifying, if a bit stressful.
Almost since “Uprising” was published, people have told him that it should be a movie. And he’s worked toward that goal, trying to make contacts within the industry to find someone interesting in bringing it to the big screen — or more likely in this case, to streaming services like Netflix.
In fact, that’s where he found Forbes. At his Acton Township home watching television this past December, Urdahl stumbled upon a lead.
“I’m streaming movies on my Roku channel, saw one called ‘The American Confederate,’ which, you know, I have a long-time interest in the Civil War,” he explained. “So I hit on that and watch for a while and thought, you know, it’s not bad.”
Though he could tell it was a low-budget film, it was a subject he had an interest in, Urdahl said, and thought perhaps the director might have an interest in his book.
“So, Dean contacted me and he said, ‘I see you have a lot of history films … and I’ve got this book,’” Forbes recalled. “I get these requests a lot and don’t really pay any attention. But his was different (from) the vast majority of stuff people send to me. It was captivating, the characters, he has a knack for dialogue. It really is a good book — sprawling book, 400-and-some pages.”
As they discussed the possibilities over the next several weeks, Urdahl also shared about the Forest City Stockade and his knowledge of the area, in addition to his contacts. The pieces began falling in place.
“The key issues making it worth it for me to come up here and spend the time and get this right,” Forbes said. “I didn’t know Dean, he sent me the book, I said this is great. It’s wonderful book, that’s the key.
“The second key was the set, which is here,” he continued. “He sent me some photographs and you can look online, but you can’t really tell the scope, you can’t tell the detail. It looks good, let’s see what we got. It’s beyond good. It’s as good as anything I’ve seen like this anywhere.”
Through his contacts in the industry, Forbes developed interest from a distributor, who also believed in “Uprising.”
“Back in the day, when we were just at Walmart and places like that, or Redbox, 75-100,000 people would see our films,” Forbes said. “Now we have, it’s in the vicinity of 2 to 3 million. You know, we get a lot of eyeballs on this.”
For Urdahl, that’s perhaps the most important thing. He wants people to see the story, not just his fictionalized version of history, but the actual story of the U.S.-Dakota War.
Though he initially had eyes on Hollywood, getting a $10 million or $15 million film made was unrealistic, he said. So he cast a wider net, and landed on Forbes, a choice he seems happy about, even if it means lining up filming locations, finding actors and costuming — basically serving in the role of a production assistant or producer.
“I’m not trying to get rich doing this, obviously,” Urdahl said. “The purpose for me is not making money, but to, I guess, push forward what I’ve been trying to do for years regarding the U.S.-Dakota War — educate people about it, as I did as a teacher and in the Legislature — and through that foster understanding and hopefully through understanding come healing, because we still have open wounds from 1862, on both sides.”