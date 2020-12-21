Fire destroyed a house in Litchfield Township Saturday evening.
According to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call at 5:20 p.m. Saturday reporting a house fire in the 26000 block of CSAH 34. When emergency personnel responded, they found the house engulfed in flames.
The initial investigation revealed the fire started in the ceiling but an exact cause has not been determined, the sheriff's office report said. The house, owned by Sylvia Burress, 78, was a total loss and no injuries were reported.
Meeker County deputies, Litchfield Fire Department, Dassel Fire Department, and Litchfield Rescue responded to the scene.