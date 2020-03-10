The dedication of Litchfield’s volunteer fire and rescue squad members shown through during their annual reports March 3 to the Litchfield City Council.
Fire Chief Greg Gilbertson reported that the department responded to 114 calls in 2019, with 68 in the city and the remainder in surrounding townships of Darwin, Ellsworth, Greenleaf, Harvey, Litchfield and Forest City.
Fire department costs are shared by the city and townships and a 50-50 basis, a split that has proven fairly accurate in terms of activity through the years. Though the number of calls within the city are greater, there also is a greater number of false alarms within the city, Gilbertson said.
The department currently has 29 members, with one opening, Gilbertson said, and the dedication of those firefighters is evidenced by the response, not just to actual emergencies, but also to training sessions.
“We pretty much amaze instructors that come to our trainings with the number of people who come for drills,” he said. Training sessions take place the third Monday of each month, and “many times we have 100 percent attendance.”
During 2019, the 30-member department posted a 97 percent attendance for training. The average number of firefighters responding to the 114 calls in 2019 was about 17.
Gilbertson said he initially was concerned about the average call response, which he said was about two fewer than in recent years. However, a closer look showed that a variety of medical leaves actually reduced the number of firefighters who could respond.
“And even at 17 (firefighters per call), it’s way, way, way above the state average,” he said. “Some departments have a problem with recruitment and retention. We don’t have that now. Part of it is just because of the attitude of the guys we have in the department.”
Litchfield Rescue Squad membership is up to 28 members after two new volunteers joined in January.
The squad responded to 454 calls in 2019, just one fewer than the previous year. The majority of the calls — 310 — were medical issues. Falls were the second-most common type of call, with 90. Responses to automobile crashes numbered 30.
The Rescue Squad also contracts with surrounding townships, in addition to the city of Litchfield.