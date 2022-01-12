January got a little busier for the Rachel and Michael Koivukangas family.
Already the month for three of the family’s four birthdays, No. 4 arrived Jan. 4.
And it wasn’t just any January birthday. When Dane Charles Koivukangas arrived at 11:42 a.m. Jan. 4, he was the first baby of the new year born at Meeker Memorial Hospital.
“It was just kind of surprising, I guess,” Rachel Koivukangas said of her third child being the first baby of the new year. “I figured one had already been born. The fourth is kind of late.”
What wasn’t surprising was their baby’s arrival.
“He was right on the due date, which is fairly rare,” Koivukangas said.
And he joins a busy January birthday schedule for the family, with both of his siblings, along with his father sharing the month. Drew, 5, was born Jan. 9. Nova, 3, has a Jan. 18 birthday. And dad, Michael’s birthday is Jan. 17.
So, it looks like the Koivukangases will just extend the holiday celebrations through much of the first month of the new year.
“Everyone but me,” Rachel Koivukangas said with a laugh. “With just three of them in January, it already was a busy month. Now we have another. It will be fun … but busy.”
The Koivukangas family lives in Dassel, having moved there about six years ago from the small town of Wolf Lake in north-central Minnesota. Rachel and Michael had their first two children at the Buffalo hospital, but they opted to stay closer to home for their third pregnancy, switching to Meeker Memorial Hospital and Clinics for prenatal and birth care. Rachel said all went well throughout the pregnancy and birth with Dr. Janell Haiwick.
One of the biggest challenges, Rachel said, had nothing to do with care or the baby’s health, but what name to give the newest addition to the family. The couple had agreed on a middle name — Charles is her father’s middle name, and grandfather’s first name.
But a first name? Well, it sounds like it took some time. And negotiations.
“We went through many, many, many name books to find one we both agreed on, and (Dane) was one of them,” Rachel said.
With a name chosen, it was just a matter of awaiting his on-time arrival. And though there was nothing dramatic about the birth, Rachel said, Dane Charles’ entrance into the world was quite momentous.
He weighed 9 pounds, 11 ounces and was 22 ¼ inches long at birth.
“He was a big one,” Rachel said.
Another participant in the Koivukangas family’s big month of January.