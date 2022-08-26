First District Association's Shane Dell captured first place in the miscellaneous cheese category in the Minnesota State Fair Butter and Cheese Contest.
This year, 13 butter and cheesemakers entered 71 products in five categories in the Minnesota State Fair Butter and Cheese Contest. Entries were evaluated on a scale of one to 100.
Dell submitted a cheese called MJ Smoke Cheddar Power, which earned a score of 99 to take the title in the miscellaneous cheese category.
Other category winners were:
- Continuous Churn Butter: Holly Ulrich of AMPI, New Ulm, with a score of 99.100
- Cheddar Block Cheese: Timothy Stearns of Land O’Lakes, Kiel, Wis., with a score of 98.683
- Cheddar Barrel Cheese: Justin Larson of Bongards, Perham, with a score of 99.183
- Artisan Cheese: Plain Chevre from Stickney Hill Dairy, Cold Spring, with a score of 99.083
For the second year, the public has the opportunity to take home a taste of the award-winning Minnesota-made butter and cheeses, which are on display in the cooler near the butter-sculpting booth in the State Fair’s Dairy Building.
From a half-pound rolled cranberry and cinnamon chevre to a 20-pound block of butter to a 42-pound chunk of Cheddar, about 50 entries in this year’s Butter and Cheese Contest will be auctioned off to the highest bidders to fund dairy student scholarships through Upper Midwest Dairy Industry Association, a non-profit industry group.
Online bidding is open during the run of the State Fair at Fahey Sales Auctioneers and Appraisers. The public can view the top five winners in each category in the Dairy Building from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sept. 4, and from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 5. Winning bidders can pick up their products at the Dairy Building Sept. 6 or arrange for shipping via the Fahey website. The auction is made possible by the support of your local dairy farmers through Midwest Dairy as a zero-waste sponsor.
All proceeds from the public auction will fund UMDIA’s Gene Watnaas scholarship, named for the organization’s retired longtime director. To recognize individuals pursuing post-secondary education in a field that will enhance the quality and safety of dairy and food products, UMDIA will be awarding $1,000 scholarships to qualified applicants pursuing a degree in Animal Science with emphasis in dairy, Dairy Science, Food Animal Veterinary Medicine, Dairy Manufacturing, Dairy Technology, Dairy Food Science or other related degree programs.