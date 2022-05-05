U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Litchfield Wetland Management District, plans to conduct wildland fire suppression training in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Meeker County fire departments 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at its office on 615th Avenue south of Litchfield.
The fire training will include aviation resources (airplanes and helicopters) flying low and using fire suppressing tactics. The aviation resources will be flying low over USFWS property.
The training session is not open to the public.