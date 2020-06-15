Serving those in need is part of the mission for members of the Cornerstone Church congregation.
So, when church leadership was asked about playing host to a food distribution program earlier this year, it seemed a logical match.
And response has been overwhelming.
Cornerstone Church, located on CSAH 34 on the east side of Litchfield, has been host to Ruby’s Pantry food distributions in April and May, both drawing hundreds of people. A third distribution is planned for later this summer, possibly July. Information will be on the Ruby’s Pantry website.
“It’s a compliance to what we feel scripturally we are called to do,” said the Rev. Jeff Garland, care and Spanish ministries pastor at Cornerstone. “There are people who are struggling financially, and getting groceries is a big deal for them.”
Ruby’s Pantry is a nonprofit, faith-based organization founded in 2003. In 2019, according to the organization’s website, it had 70 employees and provided food to about 60,000 people. It distributes food through 80 monthly Pop-Up Pantry locations.
Without a distribution spot in the region — the closest being Sauk Centre to the north or Redwood Falls to the south — Ruby’s Pantry sought a local partner and found one with Cornerstone.
The company acquires surplus and overage food from 100 different suppliers and has distributed about 18 million pounds of “unwasted food,” according to the website.
People can sign up through the Ruby’s Pantry website to receive a share of the food at the monthly pantry locations, paying $20 to receive “an abundance of groceries,” according to the website. There are no income restrictions.
Cornerstone’s first pop-up pantry was a learning experience, Garland said, not all of it pleasant. An overwhelming turnout for the first-come, first-served pantry created a traffic and distribution nightmare.
But learn they did, and it led to an improved follow-up distribution in May. They developed an advance registration for food pickup. And with the help of both Meeker County Sheriff’s Office and Litchfield Police Department directing traffic and a more organized check-in process, the May distribution of 325 food shares went much more smoothly, Garland said.
It was gratifying, Garland said, to see the families served by the pantry. But just as rewarding was to witness the multigenerational effort from parishioners who helped distribute the food.
“It wouldn’t — couldn’t — happen without volunteer help,” Garland said. “It was good for the church community. I could name grandparents and grandkids, youth … a good cross-section of ages and gender. So in that way it was very good.”
Beyond the nutritional food provided by the pantry, having the church parking lot serve as the distribution site could also provide an opportunity for spiritual nourishment.
“It gives a face to the church,” Garland said. “There are many who haven’t been here before, and perhaps those who are not churched would consider coming (to a service). If they’re looking for a church, this might be a step towards that.”