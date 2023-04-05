As federal food assistance falls back to pre-pandemic levels, visits to Meeker Area Food Shelf have increased on a record pace.
“This is the highest demand that we have ever had,” Jayme Revermann, director of the Meeker Area Food Shelf explained late last week. “If I serve four families today, that will be the most families we’ve ever had in one month. March is usually one of our slowest months, because people are getting tax money back.”
But tax returns haven’t stemmed the increase, which Revermann said can be explained in large part by the change in assistance amounts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, increased benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the USDA, the “emergency allotments” were intended as a temporary strategy to help low-income individuals and families during the pandemic. But the Consolidated Appropriations Act, passed into law by Congress this year, discontinued the allotments at the end of February.
The allotments allowed SNAP recipients to receive an additional $95 in benefits, or the additional benefit valued up to the maximum benefit for household size, whichever was greater.
“Families are feeling it now,” Revermann said of the SNAP change. “We’re seeing families come into the food shelf that we haven’t seen in three years — that haven’t needed us during the pandemic time — that we’re now seeing.
“(March) is one of our slower months, and we’re seeing the most families we ever have,” she repeated. “During the summertime when we’re really busy, we’re anticipating the need to just skyrocket.”
That’s why Revermann is thankful for the work of the Litchfield Lions Club — and the public at large.
Last week, the Lions Club donated $6,350.41 in cash and 2,257 pounds of food to the Meeker Area Food Shelf, the results of the club’s annual one-day food drive. Lions Club members stationed at Litchfield Family Fare and Walmart stores Saturday, March 25, accepted donations of cash and nonperishable food and personal care items.
And the community responded with its own record, as the cash donations totaled more than any of the club’s food drive organizers could remember. Last year’s drive — the first the club had since 2019, due to pandemic interruption in 2020 and 2021 — brought in 2,462 pounds of food and just over $3,000 in cash donations.
All donations are important Lions Club member Larry Jensen said, but the cash donations have a multiplying effect during March, when the Minnesota Food Share campaign matches donations – doubling and even tripling the purchase power of donation cash.
The Minnesota Food Share campaign is one of the reasons the Lions Club holds its local drive in late March, Jensen said. Going in late March, club member Tom Kersting said with a laugh, allows the club to capture the multiplying power of the match, as well as — in some years, anyway — warmer weather for the club members who stand outside to accept donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the drive.
Club members have been doing their food drive since at least the 1990s, and every year they are amazed by the generosity of community members and by the touching stories they have of donors.
There are the stories of parents bringing their children to drop loose change into the collection bucket. Club member Barry Anderson shared a story of a man chatting up Lions Club volunteers near the door of Walmart, then leaving for his car, only to make a U-turn and returning to open his wallet and hand a volunteer a $100 bill. Other donors have been food shelf beneficiaries in the past.
“Multiple people come through, as they’re going into the store and say, ‘Yeah, I’ve used,’ and then they come out with a grocery cart full (to donate),” Kersting said.
While that kind of story might seem unusual to some, it isn’t to Revermann.
“You would be surprised the people that have needed our services, but when they’re in a position that they can give back, they do,” she said. “And I’ve been here long enough to see the cycle of that.”
Lately, Revermann said, she’s also seen “little kids having birthday parties, but instead of getting gifts, they’re asking for donations for the food shelf. So that’s a really fun way that kids are learning to give back.”
Acts like the Lions Food Shelf and birthday donations all will be important as the need for assistance is likely to continue to grow, Revermann said.
It’s a troubling to see that need, but she said, the food shelf relies on its ties to local churches and other organizations, or makes some social media posts about the need to restock the shelves, and almost without fail, there’s a positive response.
“We’re lucky to have a community that gives back,” Revermann said.