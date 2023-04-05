Food drive results

Meeker Area Food Shelf director Jayme Revermann and assistant director Nancy Mendoza hold a sign showing the results of the recent Lions Club food drive, as they’re joined by Lions Larry Jensen, Tom Kersting and Barry Anderson.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

As federal food assistance falls back to pre-pandemic levels, visits to Meeker Area Food Shelf have increased on a record pace.

“This is the highest demand that we have ever had,” Jayme Revermann, director of the Meeker Area Food Shelf explained late last week. “If I serve four families today, that will be the most families we’ve ever had in one month. March is usually one of our slowest months, because people are getting tax money back.”

