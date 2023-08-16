Threshing is a time-honored process intricately woven into the fabric of agricultural history.
The process of separating grains from their encasing husks, or chaff, is a task that endured the test of time until the advent of modern technology. The Forest City Threshers Association, through its annual threshing show, endeavors to rekindle the essence of an era preceding modern innovation.
Butch Schulte, a member of the association, emphasizes the regional significance of the threshing show, set for Saturday and Sunday at the threshers grounds near Forest City.
“It’s a regional display…we have a lot of fascinating agricultural history that most people are not aware of,” Schulte said.
The threshing show unfolds on a sprawling landscape adorned with meticulously crafted buildings and warehouses, a testament to the dedication of the association A striking feature is the utilization of locally sourced materials, including tree trunks repurposed from local farmers’ springtime endeavors.
“Every spring where the local farmers are going to take a tree down we’ll keep the trunks from the tree and bring them over here…we get this great big square, and then they decide what they’re going to make out of it,” said Rita Berg, another dedicated threshing association member.
Most years the show features new structures and events for attendees. The Ladies Building, is a recent addition with its antiquities and memorabilia showcasing the traditional roles and artifacts associated with women’s lives on the farm. Sewing machines to kitchen utensils transport visitors to a bygone era. The Maytag Wash House, a recent addition, presents the age-old art of clothes washing using traditional methods.
Notably, the old train depot has been expanded and enhanced for accessibility, with a patent history section nestled within an unused shed. Adding a modern touch, electricity now courses through most of the buildings, enhancing the experience for patrons.
“We thought adding wiring to the buildings would let the displayers have a little something extra to help with their displays,” said Frank Berg, president of the Forest City Threshers.
Advancements blend with the historic setting, enriching the overall narrative and demonstrations.
Central to this endeavor is the association’s deep-rooted desire to showcase the vibrant history of Meeker County.
“We want this to be a local thing…we want people to come in and point to something and hear ‘that’s where great uncle Joe worked,’” Schulte said.
While the main attractions encompass threshing demonstrations and tractor pulls, the event delves further into the intricacies of agricultural history. Milking and dairy practices, corn husking, and insights into the manufacturing process converge to offer a comprehensive glimpse into the heritage of farming practices.