Reminiscent of a bygone era when barn raisings were not unusual, a group of Forest City Threshing Show Volunteers and workers led by Forest City Threshing Show President Dave Jutz, met at the threshing show grounds early July 15 to frame the exterior walls and settle the rafters of the new Women's Activity Building.
The materials for the side walls and end walls had been previously measured, cut and laid out on the concrete pad the day prior and were awaiting final assembly. Provisions for location of the door and window header locations had also been made and were incorporated into the material plans.
Upon arrival workers began the the final assembly of the walls and by midmorning the crew was raising the north wall into place. The south wall was then likewise raised and secured. The taller East end wall was then installed and likewise secured. The three walls were then straightened and plumbed and final preparations were made for the rafters. The next step was to be the installation of rafters.
After a short lunch break the rafters were set, starting on the east end and going toward the west end of the building. The rafters were then centered on the walls and a purlin was installed at the peak to hold it in place. After all the rafters had been hoisted in place the taller west end wall was installed. By 5:30 p.m. the initial framing of the exterior walls, the setting of the rafters and cleanup was completed.
The next step will be to install the roof purlins, the roof steel and the exterior siding. Framing and placement of the interior walls will be performed later.
Volunteers and workers came from as far away as Hector and Arlington, as well as from Watkins, Forest City, Dassel, Litchfield and Greenleaf. Volunteers and workers included Terry Anderson, Dassel; Nick Becker, Chris Stenger, Sue Stenger of Watkins; Maynard Theis of Forest City; Les Young of Litchfield; Don Goethke of Arlington; and Jutz of Greenleaf. Ann Schulte provided the lunch for the work crew.
Red Cropp and Litchfield Building Center assisted with planning and materials. Materials that were used in the wall framing were those that volunteers had cut from logs earlier this spring.