Though he actually retired last April, Greg Gilbertson’s decision to leave the Litchfield Fire Department after 40 years became official Feb. 3 when he celebrated with his firefighting brethren during their annual banquet.

But even after the “official” observance and nearly a year away from the middle-of-the-night fire calls and almost daily questions about fire safety and other topics, Gilbertson’s way of thinking and talking about the fire department hasn’t changed.

Tags