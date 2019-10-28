The Litchfield High School Hall of Fame was formed for the purpose of providing current students, staff and community members with the vision of the outstanding legacies of Litchfield High School. These inductees of this hall of fame will serve as role models for current students and offer an opportunity to celebrate the successes of those who have graduated from Litchfield High School.
This year’s four hall of fame inductees include three exceptional educators, one of whom was also an exceptional coach and athlete. Our fourth inductee was a producer and writer for television. They will be honored Nov. 8 during an open house in the high school cafeteria and later during the LHS marching band concert.
The 2019 Hall of fame class of inductees are Philip Besonen, Carole Peterson Wendt, Barbara Langseth, and Ronald Johnson.