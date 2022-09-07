To hear Gerry Kulzer tell it, life has never been butter.
Well, OK, those weren’t quite the words he used during numerous interviews with local and national news outlets during the past two weeks. But it was similar.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To hear Gerry Kulzer tell it, life has never been butter.
Well, OK, those weren’t quite the words he used during numerous interviews with local and national news outlets during the past two weeks. But it was similar.
“I can’t describe how much fun this is,” Kulzer told WCCO-TV. “This is the ultimate ... .”
“This,” of course, is Kulzer’s part-time gig as the butter sculptor at the Minnesota State Fair, where he transforms 90-pound blocks of butter into likenesses of Princess Kay of the Milky Way and nine other Princess Kay finalists.
Kulzer was chosen over five other sculptors to become the official butter sculptor. He served a sort of apprenticeship under Linda Christensen, who held the job for 50 years. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which limited Christensen’s travel from her home in California, he actually began work early, sculpting the princesses in 2020.
Christensen returned to the fair last year, when she sculpted the 68th Princess Kay, Anna Euerle of Litchfield, while Kulzer sculpted the other candidates.
This year, the butter sculptor role became all his, and he spent 11 days in a cooler in the Dairy Barn at the State Fair, sculpting his last candidate Sunday. He spent two days carving the buttery likeness of 69th Princes Kay Rachel Rynda of Montgormery, then one day working on the sculptures of each of the other nine finalists. Included in the group were two McLeod County ambassadors, Kelly Lickfelt and Allison Wright, both of Hutchinson. Lickfelt was one of two runners-up for Princess Kay.
— Brent Schacherer, general manager