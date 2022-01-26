Whether you're new to politics or have been a longtime party member, your voice is important say political pundits. Caucus night in Minnesota is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, though registration may begin earlier.
Caucuses are a chance for citizens to steer the political process. They are also a good place to learn more about the candidates and discuss the issues for which you are most concerned.
Here are some answers to commonly asked questions:
WHAT IS A PRECINCT CAUCUS?
Precinct caucuses are meetings run by Minnesota’s political parties. They are the first in a series of meetings where parties may endorse candidates, select delegates, and set goals and values (called party platforms).
WHO CAN PARTICIPATE IN A CAUCUS?
To participate, you must be eligible to vote in the November 2022 general election and live in the precinct. You also must generally agree with the principles of the political party hosting the caucus.
WHAT HAPPENS AT THE CAUCUS?
Each political party runs their caucus meetings a little differently. Check with your political party if you have specific questions. Generally, there are three main activities at a caucus:
- Choose volunteers who will organize political activities in the precinct. This could include maintaining contact lists, holding political meetings, and helping with campaign efforts.
- Discuss issues and ideas for the party to support. You can present an issue or idea for the party to support, called a resolution. If you convince other attendees to support your resolution, it will be taken to the next political convention. Eventually, your resolution could become part of the official party platform.
- Choose delegates who will endorse candidates at future conventions. At future conventions, party delegates will endorse state and federal candidates, including for governor. Political parties have different ways of choosing delegates at the precinct level caucus—contact your party for more information.
The Republican caucus for all Meeker County residents is at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield.
Democratic caucuses for Meeker County residents are in two places. For residents of Collinwood Township, Dassel, Dassel Township, Kingston and Kingston Township, they will meet at Dassel City Hall, 460 Third St., Dassel. All other residents will meet at the Litchfield Middle School cafeteria, 340 E. 10th St., Litchfield.
People attending a Democratic caucus are required to wear a well-fitted mask, socially distance as possible, and show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. If you can’t meet these conditions or do not wish to attend in person, you may submit a non-attendee form that allows participants to run for precinct and county DFL positions, and also submit resolutions to be considered by the state party.
For more information or to receive a copy of the Democratic non-attendee form, email Nancy Larson, Meeker/Cokato DFL chair, at nancylarson319@gmail.com, or call 612-961-5408.