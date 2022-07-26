A Glencoe man was arrested Monday after being accused of threatening others at a gathering early Sunday morning in Greenleaf Township.
Noe Hernandez, 20, is being held in Meeker County Jail while awaiting a court appearance on a charge of making terroristic threats.
According to a news release, the Meeker County Sheriff's Office received a report of several vehicles doing "burnouts" on the road at the intersection of 215th Street and 575th Avenue in Greenleaf Township. When deputies arrived, they were told by a person at the scene about a confrontation in which another individual threatened to "shoot up the place" and flashed a handgun, according to the news release.
That person making threats had left the area before deputies arrives.
Following further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Hernandez, and he was eventually arrested Monday.
Assisting with the investigation were the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, Southwest Metro Drug Task Force, Glencoe Police Department and McLeod County Sheriff’s Office.