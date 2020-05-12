Glencoe Regional Health is prepared to safely resume critical, time-sensitive and elective medical and surgical procedures while maintaining readiness for COVID-19 impacts and surges in patient care.
There will not be a specified list of which surgery types will be scheduled first; procedures determined to be the most urgent and medically necessary will be prioritized for earlier availability dates. This will include procedure types that cannot be delayed for multiple weeks without a significant negative impact.
Medical and surgical staff will be evaluating all postponed procedures and contacting patients when it is time for each to be scheduled.
Precautions and pre-op requirements include:
- All surgical patients will be tested for COVID-19 48-72 hours prior to their procedure.
- Patients will also go through COVID-19 screening the day of surgery, including screening questions, potential exposure and temperature readings. All individuals entering the facility are expected to wear face masks.
- Providers and staff will be screened on the day of procedure and will wear masks during all aspects of patient care.
- The procedure rooms will be limited to essential staff.
- No visitors are allowed unless the surgical patient is a minor, or an individual unable to make their own decisions. Visitors accompanying patients for same-day procedures will not be allowed to wait inside the hospital or surgical waiting rooms.
GRH is an independent nonprofit health care system headquartered in Glencoe. The main campus in Glencoe includes a primary-care clinic, 25-bed critical access hospital, GlenFields Living with Care (skilled nursing facility), and Orchard Estates (a 40-unit independent senior housing complex). Primary care clinics are also located in Lester Prairie and Stewart.