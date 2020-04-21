There was good news for Minnesota golf fans last Friday when Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order allowing golf courses around the state to open for business. In Litchfield, the news was so sudden the city was unable to prepare and gather staff to take tee times, so it opened Litchfield Golf Course and let people play free of charge.
“It was just park and wait your turn and play,” City Administrator Dave Cziok said.
Saturday was the first official day that courses were able to open, and many were out to enjoy the free golf. One of them was Chris Woelful. Although he’s not an avid golfer, he likes to get out once in a while and couldn’t pass up the opportunity for some exercise outside his home.
“Something to do, freedom,” Woelful said of golf courses opening. “I would say it's something to do above all else.”
Another group of players were Litchfield High School students Wyatt Larson and Dominic Dietel. Both felt the same as Woelful that having golf courses open gives people one more option for something to do outside.
“I feel like it's more of a freedom that we have now,” Larson said. “Instead of staying inside and playing video games, we can come out and exercise in nice weather.”
“It just adds some spice to what we can do with everything closed.” Dietel added.
Both Larson and Dietel also don't play much golf in their free time, so this has given them the chance to work on their game that they wouldn't have previously done otherwise. But they also held out hope that something like this could be the start of slowly opening other businesses. For now, all they could do is wait and stay safe.
Golf wasn’t the only thing Gov. Walz’ executive order changed. It also reopened bait shops for live bait, outdoor shooting ranges and marina services for anglers.
Although golf has returned to Minnesota, there are guidelines for course managers and golfers to follow: Tee times must be staggered and golfers must stay 6 feet away from each other. There will be a lot more golf carts used as there is no sharing carts except with household members. Carts must also be cleaned and sanitized regularly. Rakes, ball washers, water coolers and anything someone might touch must be removed. Cup sleeves must be raised so balls bounce off rather than dropping in, preventing people from having to touch the flag or cup.
Now that the course is open, Litchfield needs workers to make sure that these guidelines are being enforced. And free golf couldn’t last forever. Cziok said the course would be back to its normal routine Wednesday.
“It's going to be busy … with the nice weather we have forecasted,” he said. “We're expecting quite a bit of play Wednesday before picking up again this weekend.”
To schedule a tee time you can call 320-693-6059, or there will be a staff member working out of the pro shop window to help with customers while maintaining safe social distancing.