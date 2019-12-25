The Southwest Minnesota Continuum of Care's annual meeting is 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Jan. 9, in room 2057 of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Building, 2200 23rd St. N.E., Willmar.
This is a regional planning group that works to track needs, secure financial resources and coordinate regional goals to end homelessness in 18 counties in southwest Minnesota, including McLeod and Meeker counties.
Participants may also take part in the meeting remotely. For more information about the group or for how to participate, email Justin Vorbach at justinv@swmhp.org.