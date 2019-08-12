Darwin's quirky twine ball had its day again Saturday.
The annual Twine Ball Day drew large crowds to participate in a variety of events, from a Twine-K Run to sand volleyball tournament to parade, along with plenty of food a fun.
Twine Ball Day celebrates community, as well as the town's iconic twine ball. Billed as the Largest Ball of Twine Collected by One Man, the twine ball weighs in at roughly 17,400 pounds and about 12 feet tall. It was collected by Darwin-area farmer Frances Johnson over three decades, and moved into town two years after his death, in 1991.