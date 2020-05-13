The intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 22 in Litchfield will close to traffic starting tomorrow, Thursday, May 14.
By closing the intersection and starting work earlier than the original start date of July 5, the Minnesota Department of Transportation expects the project will be completed six weeks earlier than scheduled. The project is now set to be complete and open to traffic on or before Sept. 19, 2020.
Work Zone 2, which is in red on the map, will go into effect Thursday.
Downtown storm sewer installation is finished. Sanitary sewer and water main work continues about a block behind the storm sewer work and will finish this week. Grading of the new road from Fourth Street to the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 22 is scheduled to start later this week. The goal is to start paving (concrete) by the first week of June.
The reconstruction of Highway 12 from Fourth Street to the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 22 in Litchfield began March 30. This is the second year of the Highway 12 Litchfield project. Fourth Street from Highway 12 to the outlet at Jewett Creek was reconstructed in 2019 and a pond was constructed to improve drainage. The city of Litchfield is updating downtown utilities (sanitary sewer and water) as part of the 2020 project.
MnDOT lists the benefits of the project as a smoother road surface, modernized sanitary sewer and water and improved drainage.
For more information on the project, please visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy12litchfield.