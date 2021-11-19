The holidays officially arrived last week in downtown Litchfield, at least for some folks.
That’s when the city’s Christmas decorations — garland, wreaths, lanterns and lights — were hung across Sibley Avenue and a portion of U.S. Highway 12 East.
The 25 strands of garland, each 95 feet long, with 42-foot loops that frame red lanterns, went up under the watchful eye and busy hands of a city crew of about a dozen people. They hang across Sibley Avenue from Ninth Street to Lockerbie and across U.S. Highway 12/Depot Street from Sibley to Litchfield Avenue.
The decorations include more than 1,100 yellow light bulbs, 700 red bulbs and 125 clear bulbs.
Traditionally, the decorations are lit just before Thanksgiving to allow travelers passing through Litchfield, and those visiting friends and family in town, can enjoy them during the holiday.