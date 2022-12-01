 Skip to main content
Hope for the homeless: Local agencies offer help to those in need

Homelessness.

It’s assumed it is a large city problem, associated with images of encampments sprawled around downtown Minneapolis. Depictions include the filth and debris scattered along with the disturbances caused in public places. These are real issues happening, but homelessness is not about garbage and being transient in a large city. It’s about people — individuals or families who have been overwhelmed with many obstacles in their lives that have caused them to be without a home. This is not just a concern for large communities, but is also real in towns like Hutchinson and Litchfield. It’s just not as obvious.

