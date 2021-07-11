Call them Litchfield's royal family.
For the third year in a row, a Toenjes will serve as Litchfield's top ambassador, a lineage confirmed when outgoing Miss Litchfield Cecilia Toenjes crowned her sister Claudia as Miss Litchfield 2021-2022 Sunday afternoon.
Also crowned on the stage at Bernie Aaker Auditorium were Princesses Haylie Magoon and Abagayle Shoutz.
All three young women will be seniors at Litchfield High School in the fall.
The back-to-back Toenjes reign is a rare feat — made even less common by the fact that Cecilia Toenjes served two years as Miss Litchfield when the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of Watercade and crowning of new royalty last year.
The new and outgoing Miss Litchfield are the daughters of Chris and Amy Toenjes.
Family traditions ran deep this year as Shoutz's older sister Laura served as a princess in 2018-2019. They are the daughters of Jon and Crisi Shoutz.
Magoon is the daughter of Travis Magoon and Kerry Rohrbeck.