The reconstruction of Litchfield’s main street this summer seemed to some like just the right time to add a touch of history to downtown.
And that idea will guarantee anyone who passes through the city’s historic preservation district will know what time it is.
A city crew installed a 10-foot clock and pedestal in the 200 block of North Sibley Avenue two weeks ago that’s intended to add some panache to the Litchfield’s downtown streetscape.
“Honestly, I think it really gives the downtown some character, especially now that I’m watching them wrap up the street project,” said Corrina McQuiston-Kurowski, owner of #Goals Nutrition and a Litchfield Downtown Council board member. “Without trees, it’s just kind of a big concrete slab. The acorn lights are nice, but there’s nothing really to dress up the downtown. The clock gives you a focal point to look at.”
The clock’s location between 213 and 215 N. Sibley Ave. was decided by the Minnesota Historic Preservation Office and Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Cultural Resource Unit, in collaboration with Litchfield Downtown Council and the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission.
Litchfield Downtown Council, an organization of business owners and other interested individuals which formed in 2018, raised $7,500 — through donations ranging from $10 to $1,000 — to purchase the clock.
The council’s board of directors, which includes Betty Allen, Darlene Kotelnicki, Deanna Lease, Larry Ackerman, Connie Lies, Garmon Tipka, Carl St. Pierre and Kevin Hovey, along with McQuiston-Kurowski, considered five different clock designs from three different companies. Those designs were presented to the Heritage Preservation Commission for review.
The HPC forwarded the designs to historic consultant Gemini Research for further review, and the Morris-based firm recommended a clock built by Lumichron Commercial Clocks of Grand Rapids, Michigan. When it took the idea for the clock to potential donors, Litchfield Downtown Council raised about three-fourths of the cost of the clock in less than two months, according to Kotelnicki.
Ackerman, owner of Larry’s Barber & Style, is one of the most-tenured business owners in downtown Litchfield, having purchased the barbershop in 1965. To Ackerman, the clock is a piece of nostalgia, but also a bit of a statement.
“When you’ve been around a town like this for so long, you have a little different perspective of what it is and what it was,” Ackerman said of Litchfield’s downtown, recalling the city’s retail heyday. “I remember the people that occupied these buildings, the businesses that they ran, the personalities.
“Things have changed a lot,” he said, adding that seeing businesses disappear from small town main streets like Litchfield’s has been sad. “It’s a progression. It’s an evolution. You can’t blame anyone for it. It’s just the way it happens.”
The downtown might never again be what he remembers from the 1960s and 1970s, Ackerman said, but it still is an important part of Litchfield. And that’s why the downtown council worked on getting a clock, a reminder of past success.
“We decided a clock would be a good thing,” Ackerman said. “It will bring perspective down the road, I think.”
He knows not everyone might agree, but the more people he talks to, the more he’s convinced it was a good project for the Litchfield Downtown Council to undertake.
“Some people kind of laugh at it, but I’ve had more people mention (the clock) as a good thing,” Ackerman said.
Street clocks — also referred to as “post clocks” or “jeweler clocks” — were fairly common in downtown business districts between the 1870s and 1940s, according to Sue Granger of Gemini Research.
“They drew attention to the business that installed the clock, and were a convenience for shoppers and merchants,” Granger explained in an email. “It was especially common for jewelry stores to install street clocks, but hotels, department stores, banks and other businesses had them also.”
In fact, street clocks dotted the North Sibley Avenue business district in Litchfield, Granger said, with four street clocks in the area between the 1880s and 1950s. All of the clocks were located on the west side of Sibley.
One of the clocks, located at 115 N. Sibley Ave., appears to have been placed between 1910 to 1914, according to the Meeker County Historical Society’s records. A Litchfield Independent Review article reported that this clock cost about $315 new and was built by the Anastasia Clock Company.
Another clock, dating back to 1902, was located at 215 N. Sibley Ave. The last photo of this clock was taken in 1941. The third clock was placed at 227 N. Sibley Ave., where Millard’s Jewelry once stood, dating back to at least 1899 as shown by the Litchfield Municipal Progress Book. The fourth clock stood at 301 N. Sibley Ave. near the former Gross Jewelry store in a photo dating 1909.
The Independent Review reported in 1969 that, "The old clock which has stood for over 50 years in front of Tostenrud's Jewelry in Litchfield has departed from Litchfield's main street scene. City workmen hauled the old clock away recently, and it was sold as scrap metal to dealer Ray Woods. The clock, according to Nels Ringdahl, a retired Litchfield tailor, once stood on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis before the turn of the century."
Kotelnicki shared her discovery in a Facebook post and saw there was interest in restoring the clocks — or at least one clock — downtown. She brought the proposal before the City Council after researching historical properties of where clocks could potentially be placed in Litchfield's downtown.
“All were in front of jewelry stores,” Granger said. “When a jewelry store moved to a different building, they would often take their clock with them, so one of the clocks — the Gross Jewelry Clock — stood at more than one location.”
Litchfield Downtown Council could not find a commercially available clock that matched any of the clocks that had stood on Sibley Avenue, Granger said, so instead the group followed historic preservation best practices and “chose a design that was simple, and similar in scale, proportions, materials and color to the clock that stood in the downtown the longest.”
Ackerman, who graduated from Cosmos High School, especially remembers the clock in the 100 block of North Sibley, positioned in front of Tostenrud Jewelry, when he bought the barbershop business from Raymond Nelson and moved back to the area from Minneapolis, where he had lived and worked after service in the U.S. Army.
Having a clock back in downtown is a welcome site, Ackerman said. Both its presence and the behind-the-scenes work that made the clock possible speak volumes about the city’s history and people.
“There’s always been active people in the community,” Ackerman said. “People forget that. You forget the history of how little things have grown into bigger things and initiatives. It makes a community.
“That’s kind of the idea of this Litchfield Downtown Council, to promote the area downtown,” he added. “It seems like they have some pretty good insight, the group that are in there … it’s just a little extra energy on some things.”