She says the time is right.
After nearly three decades of sharing a love of books with Litchfield’s youngest citizens, Jan Pease decided earlier this year that it was time to do something different.
It wasn’t an easy decision — despite a bout with pneumonia that put her in the hospital for three days in March — but she believes it was the right decision. Even as she alternates between present and past tense while discussing her career as a librarian, the bulk of it as children’s librarian at Litchfield Library.
“It will be OK,” Pease, 67, said during conversation near the end of May in Central Park. “I’m very thankful for my time at the library. I will miss it. My coworkers are awesome. And the little kids are just, well, so wonderful.”
Her last official day as children’s librarian was May 31, although she has not actually been in the library since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced closure of many public buildings and programs.
When it’s safe to reopen the library and gather with larger groups again, Pease hopes to return for a more formal sendoff. For now, she’s looking forward to new opportunities and challenges.
Well, “looking forward to” might be a bit strong.
“Let’s see … the house hasn’t been cleaned in … well, since about ’91,” she said with a laugh.
Of course, those who know Pease best know that hers will not be the kick-back-in-an-easy-chair kind of retirement. She’s too much of a go-getter, the kind of person who likes to be involved, and to help others.
“If there’s a way she can serve, she’ll find it,” her husband Dave Pease said.
Much of that service during the past three decades has been at the library, where Pease instilled a love of books in thousands of children. She also helped expand library program offerings beyond books, to things like Lego nights and crafts and other activities.
“Jan is a fixture at the library, and it will be a tremendous change to not have here working here after decades of service,” Cronk added. “Her story hour kids from the early years are now parents who have been bringing their own kids to her story times. People in Litchfield love her. Jan always knows the kids’ names, and she has such warmth when she interacts with the little ones. They can be just starting to talk, and they’ll come in excited to see her, saying, ‘Mrs. Pease!’”
Her impact on the town’s youngest residents was recognized in 2016 when Pease was honored as Watercade’s grand marshal.
“It’s hard to find people in town who have not been influenced in some way by her work,” Watercade board member Lyle Diekmann said at the time.
Getting to Litchfield
Born in Clarion, Iowa, Pease moved to Litchfield in 1980 to be closer to her parents, who had moved to the area in 1974 when her father, then a pastor in Nebraska, accepted a call at an area church.
She remembers her first visit to Litchfield at 21 years old, when she came with her parents to see the congregation her father would lead. It was around Christmas time, and even though she wasn’t ready to live here at the time, there was something about the town that felt like home.
“The lights were up across the street,” she said. “It was really pretty. I thought, ‘Wow, what a nice town!’”
In another time, Pease might have become a minister herself. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Christian ministry from Dakota Bible College in Huron, South Dakota.
“It was the 1970s. I was the token feminist,” she says with a wry smile, finding humor in the description of herself from 40-plus years ago. “I’m pretty conservative these days.”
Her denomination was conservative and “bothered by the women’s movement,” Pease said. “And to be ordained, I would have had to move to either coast.
“So I figured, well, I’ll go be a missionary,” she said. “The funny thing is back then … it was OK to go and be a woman missionary, a single woman missionary. But it was not OK to pastor a church.”
Pease found other ways to serve. She worked at Dakota Bible College for a year after graduation as a dormitory supervisor, then went to western Nebraska, then to the Yakima Indian Reservation in southern Washington.
“I loved he people, loved the place,” Pease said of working in the church mission office, where she assisted with a youth group and was the only piano player for the congregation.“
The mission did its best to assist residents, distributing clothing and bedding and food, as best they could.
As much as she enjoyed the work and the people, Pease came to a point where she began considering other options when the head of the mission moved on to another ministry.
“I thought, you know, in 40 years I could still be here,” Pease said. “I didn’t want to be there in 40 years, you know, so I actually — and this is the truth — said, “Lord, if you’ll let me move, I’ll even marry somebody like that Dave Pease.”
She had met her future husband at church while visiting her parents after they moved to Litchfield. But the meeting did not leave her impressed.
Shortly after making her deal with God, Pease returned to Litchfield after contracting an infection and becoming seriously ill. She recovered and decided to stay in town, finding work at a Christian bookstore.
She also stayed involved in a variety of church activities, including a singles Bible study group. Jan and Dave Pease became friends through those church activities. He eventually persuaded her to go on a date, and that led to marriage.
They have an adult daughter, Rebecca, who returned to Litchfield after college and now works at First District Association.
Working through tragedy
The Peases’ second child, Nathaniel, was born in 1988, but died soon after birth.
“We lost this, this little boy, this little baby and I mean, I stayed sad for a long time,” Pease said. Dealing with her own tremendous grief would eventually lead her to helping form a child and infant loss support group.
And, still struggling with her son’s death two years later, Pease received encouragement from her mother to check out a help wanted ad for a job at the library.
“If we hadn’t had (Nathaniel), I would never have had my job,” she said. “If he had survived, I wouldn’t have gotten to work, because I would have been home taking care of him. I mean, you can kind of see things, how they might have been different.”
She was hired in 1991 for what at the time was supporsed to be an eight-hour-a-week job. It quickly grew into something much bigger.
Though she had no formal training, Pease was asked to take the reins as children’s librarian.
“It was basically sink or swim,” she recalls, though she did her own research, attended workshops and received input from Pioneerland Library System’s headquarters in Willmar.
Pease started working at the library when it was located on Sibley Avenue, in what is now Litchfield Eye Center. Her children’s programs took place primarily in the cramped confines of the basement there. From there, the library moved briefly to a temporary space at Emmaus Place, which was even more cramped, while awaiting completion of the current library building.
“That’s when I started bringing my guitar in and doing more music, because the space was so awful and there was no room to do any kind of program,” Pease said.
Her guitar and the musical part of the children’s programs migrated to the new library, as well.
“This building has been wonderful,” she said, nodding to the building at the corner of Marshall Avenue and Third Street. “We had the space to do some tactile things with crafts and music, dancing.”
Because she had not formal training, Pease admits, she sometime approached children’s programs a little differently than others might. She used a curriculum sometimes — finding books that matched a topic — but she often reversed the method.
“Almost every other children’s librarian has a theme and makes some books fit it,” she said. “And I often find the book and make the program fit it.”
Programming included twice-a-week story hours drew crowds of children and parents numbering as many as 50 at times, with an average of 12 to 15 children.
Having interacted with so many children and affected their lives for so many years is a blessing, Pease said, especially as she has moved into teaching a second generation of young readers. But the progression also prompted her to consider the next stage of her own life.
“That’s about the time I started thinking about retiring, when I saw parents that I’d had and I remembered as little kids, bringing their kids to story time,” Pease said. “That can be the hard part of working a long, long time. You watch patrons grow older before your eyes.”
And it gives others an opportunity to reflect on just how much you have meant to them.
“It’s honestly difficult to imagine the Litchfield Library without her working here,” Cronk said. “She helped train me in when I was new, and she’s been my go-to person all these years. She’s the person I bounce ideas off of! I know we’ll miss her so much.”