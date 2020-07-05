Meeker County's abundance of lakes offered the perfect venue for celebrating Independence Day Saturday.
Watercraft gathered at several lakes for boat parades organized by lake associations at lakes Washington, Stella, Minnie Belle, Francis, Belle and Jennie, among others.
On Lake Washington, red-white-and-blue festooned crafts — mostly boats and pontoons — met Saturday at Dassel Rod and Gun Club boat landing in Sportsmen's Park to begin their parade. Dozens of boats, most occupied by several people, then circled the lake in their finest July 4 spirit.
Along with decorating in Independence Day colors, including flags, bunting and signs, at least one of the boats featured live music, the singing of "Proud to be an American," with the singer's own guitar accompaniment.